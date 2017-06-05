Summer Series Returns!

It’s one of my favorite event series, and it’s about to start back up!

Summer Series is a collaboration between local restaurants and The Wine Vault where we give them a chance to create off-sheet menu items and we pair them with various wines with those menu items creating a comprehensive dinner for everyone to enjoy.

Basically, you’ll get a chance to try a lot of foods that the restaurants don’t normally serve.

They get to show off their skills!

I mean, who doesn’t like to eat, and drink wine?!

But what else do guests take away from a wine pairing?

Like, what’s the point?

A lot of education. A lot of people feel a little bit nervous looking at a wine list, a little reserved, they don’t know what to order or really understand how foods and wine complement each other, bring flavors out.

For example, the speaker at this event gave us a lot of information.

What you have here are very high quality wines, grapes came from a high altitude, very warm during the day, very cold at night. The change in temperature bring out the acidity in the berries.

I would never have known!

A lot of people in that position enjoy it because they can understand what wines taste like, what causes flavors of wines to pair with certain types of foods, and bring flavors out.

And there’s a hidden agenda…

Businesses get a chance to showcase their talents, you know, they get a chance to bring in a different customer base. If it’s not their customers, we’re promoting the events too, so The Wine Vault customers are coming in. So they’re getting a chance to showcase their talents in front of new customers and collaborate with The Wine Vault on the event.

The first “Summer Series” wine pairings is June 11 at NW Chophouse & Wine Bar, don’t wait until the last minute to get tickets.

