Summer Retreat for Women Veterans in Southwestern Indiana September 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Department of Veterans Affairs has scheduled a summer retreat for women veterans in southwestern Indiana.

The event will be held from 9:00AM to 3:00PM on September 17th at the Evansville VA Care Center, located at 6211 East Waterford Blvd. in Evansville.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, women are the fastest growing segment within the homeless veteran population.

From 2016 to 2017, the number of homeless female Veterans increased by 7%, compared to a 1% increase for male veterans. This information comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Services such as nutrition education, haircuts, massages and other spa services will be offered at the event.

