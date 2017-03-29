Summer Music Fest is Coming to Owensboro

The “Big O” Music Fest is moving their start day up, hoping to attract more college students to the event.

The festival will be held July 8th at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro.

Acts attending the event include Moon Taxi, Craig Campbell, Dylan Scott, Tucker Beathard, and Muscadine Bloodline.

Cole Swindell is headlining the show.

Last year, more than 12,000 people attended.

The festival includes food, drinks, and live music.

More information can be found at Big O Music Fest.

