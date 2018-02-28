Home Indiana Evansville Summer Hiring Blitz To Begin At Traveling City Hall February 28th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The City of Evansville is looking for people interested in summer jobs at city pools and parks. There are more than two dozen job listings on the city’s website, including camp counselors, lifeguards, and cashiers.

The summer hiring blitz will begin tonight at Traveling City Hall at the CK Newsome Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Applicants can grab an application at Traveling City Hall and complete it there.

Applicants can apply in person at the Civic Center in Room 203, by fax at (812) 436-4942, or email applications to crowen@evansville.in.gov.

Applicants must include job title, announcement number, and preferred location on the application.

To get more information go to Summer Job Openings.

The deadline to apply is Monday, April 16th.

The full list of jobs can be found below:

– Mesker Park Zoo – Camp Counselor

– Mesker Park Zoo – Sr. Camp Counselor

– Mesker Park Zoo – Seasonal Grounds

– Parks – Seasonal Laborer

– Parks – Clean Team Leader

– Parks – Playground Leader

– Parks – Playground Site Supervisor

– Parks – Playground Coordinator

– Parks – Pool Cashier

– Parks – Lifeguard

– Parks – Head Lifeguard

– Parks – Hartke Pool Manager

– Parks – Neighborhood Pool Manager

– Parks – Seasonal Golf Laborer

– Swonder Ice Arena – Senior Camp Counselor

– Swonder Ice Arena – Camp Counselor

– Parks – Program Service Assistant

– Solid Waste – Recycling Event Supervisor

– METS – Van Operator

– Swonder Ice Arena – Supervisors

– Mesker Park Zoo – Visitor Services Attendant

– METS – Cleaner

– Parks – Lifeguard (Lloyd Pool)

– Parks – Pool Cashier (Lloyd Pool)

– Parks – Softball Scorekeeper

– Parks – Soccer Official

– Parks – Flag Football Official

– Swonder Ice Arena – Rink Guard/Cashier

– School Crossing Guard

