Summer Break Stars Shine On 44News This Morning

Two more 44News Summer Break Stars joined the morning show. This is a way for kids in the tri-state to get a close look at the behind-the-scenes of a newsroom and how things happen.

These students are learning what goes into a newscast, reading off the prompter, and joining in on the conversation with our morning crew.

This week, 44News was joined by Grace from Delaware Elementary and Kaitlyn from North Elementary. Both of these young ladies helped present the morning weather segments with Jackie.

Thanks Grace and Kaitlyn!





Comments

comments