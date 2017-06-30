Summer Break Stars Join the 44News This Morning Team

44News Summer Break Stars joined the morning show. This is a way for kids in the tri-state to get a close look at the behind-the-scenes of a newsroom and how things function.

These students are learning what goes into a news cast, reading off the prompter and joining in on the conversation with the morning anchors and meteorologist.

Today, 44News was joined by eight-year-old Evangeline Schutte, Zander App and Ellie Eden from the tri-state area.

Each of the stars helped do the weather segments and participated in Hot Topics and The List along with telling viewers about themselves.

