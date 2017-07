Two more 44News Summer Break Stars joined the morning show. This is a way for kids in the Tri-state to get a close look at the behind-the-scenes of a newsroom and how things happen.

These students are learning what goes into a newscast, reading off the prompter, and joining in on the conversation with our morning crew.

This week, 44News was joined by Hayden Jones and Maddie. They helped with the weather segments, Hot Topics and The List.













Comments

comments