Summer Break Stars Join the 44News This Morning Show

Our 44News Summer Break Stars joined the morning show. This is a way for kids in the tri-state to get a close look at the behind-the-scenes of a newsroom and how things function.

These students are learning what goes into a news cast, reading off the prompter and joining in on the conversation with the morning anchors and meteorologist.

Today, 44News was joined by 12-year-old Justice Hartweck and eight-year-old Braydon Thaxton. They both attend Vogel Elementary School in Evansville.

Each of the stars helped do the weather segments and participated in Hot Topics and The List along with telling viewers about themselves.













