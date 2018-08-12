Home Indiana Evansville Summer Basketball League In High School Students Backyard August 12th, 2018 Alexis Burkhart Evansville, Indiana

Typically a summer basketball league is something kids spend plenty of time and money on each summer, but this year what was once a tennis court was changed into what some high schoolers may know as TCBL… or the Tennis Court Basketball League.

“The upper classman had a little league of their own when they were in middle school and with this facility we play pick up basketball all the time. I just came up with the idea to have a league and have a draft and just play weekly and everything.” says Harrison High School senior Evan Lynch.

Lynch is the proud “GM” of the league which includes refs, coaches, and team captains.

Each player is included in a draft and picked out before the league starts.

They also come up with their own team names and are designated a specific color to wear throughout the season.

Evan’s mom, Joelle Lynch says, “It’s extremely refreshing… Out here getting fresh air, good clean fun, these kids put a lot of time into this league and really make it their’s. Everyone has their own part and it’s great to watch. ”

Kids are able to start their week off with a little extra exercise each Sunday afternoon and as for Evan, his parents couldn’t be more proud.

“He’s always done his best to lead and he’s kind of made that his thing. It’s just good to see this giant group come out and support and play. These are memories these guys will have down the road,” says Evan’s father, Ryan Lynch.

The season will run as long as the weather permits.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the TCBL Twitter page.

