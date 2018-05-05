Summer 2018: Hard & Fast Early, Then Cooler, Wetter

It still looks like a consistently warm to very warm May with temperatures above normal. 90-93 is possible by May 18 around here with a surge of 95-100 from the Dakotas to Minnesota!

Overall, rainfall for May looks near normal.

Summer should peak early. Looks like hottest temperatures & some of the most consistent 90s heat of summer will occur in June to early July. Temperatures near/at 100 are possible in a couple of instances.

Rainfall should run a bit below normal overall.

However, beyond around July 10, temperature look to run overall below normal with above normal rainfall right through August.

So, summer is coming on hard & fast & will continue to do so. However, after an early peak in heat waves, cooler than normal weather should dominate July 10-August 31.

It may turn rather dry at times with crop stress early in the summer, followed by much less stress as cooler, wetter weather settles in beyond.

Comments

comments