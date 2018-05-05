44News | Evansville, IN

Summer 2018: Hard & Fast Early, Then Cooler, Wetter

Summer 2018: Hard & Fast Early, Then Cooler, Wetter

May 5th, 2018 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter

It still looks like a consistently warm to very warm May with temperatures above normal.  90-93 is possible by May 18 around here with a surge of 95-100 from the Dakotas to Minnesota!

Overall, rainfall for May looks near normal.

Summer should peak early.  Looks like hottest temperatures & some of the most consistent 90s heat of summer will occur in June to early July.  Temperatures near/at 100 are possible in a couple of instances.

Rainfall should run a bit below normal overall.

However, beyond around July 10, temperature look to run overall below normal with above normal rainfall right through August.

So, summer is coming on hard & fast & will continue to do so.  However, after an early peak in heat waves, cooler than normal weather should dominate July 10-August 31.

It may turn rather dry at times with crop stress early in the summer, followed by much less stress as cooler, wetter weather settles in beyond.

 

Chad Evans

44News Chief Meteorologist

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.