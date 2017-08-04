Suicide Prevention Seminar Addresses Suicide Rate in Indiana
Mental Health Professional from all corners of the state gathered in Evansville for Indiana’s Suicide Prevention Conference. Hundreds came to the University of Southern Indiana for the day-long educational seminar.
It featured two keynote speakers who touched on various aspects of Suicide. Frank Campbell and Megan Chesin were present at the seminar. Dr. Chesin presented evidence-based practices on how to help prevent people from taking their lives.
Indiana has a higher suicide rate than the national average. In Vanderburgh Co. alone, 36 people have committed suicide this year.
The Tri-State Mental Health Community has several area resources including a suicide hotline. The hotline is available 24 hours a day.
Also, in September, the Suicide Prevention Coalition will be hosting a ‘Lifesavers Walk’. That will be at Evansville State Hospitl on Saturday, September 9th.
