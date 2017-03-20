Suicide Prevention Meetings Coming to Evansville

A group advocating for suicide awareness and prevention has a plan to help the Evansville community.

Mayor Winnecke along with business and education leaders and mental health care providers have come together to help get the community more involved.

According to Vanderburgh County Chief Deputy Cornoner, Steve Locklear, there have been 12 suicides this year, all of them men, and two under the age of 18.

The first meeting is on April 4th and will be held at Willard Library.

Each event is from 6-7:30 p.m. and free to the public 12 years of age and older.

Below is a list of meeting dates and locations.

April 4th: Willard Library

April 5th: Gateway Conference Center

April 10th: Welborn Conference Center

April 11th: Oaklyn Library

April 17th: Central Library

April 18th: Gateway Conference Center



Comments

comments