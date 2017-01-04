Suicide Prevention Group Meets to Discuss Recent Deaths

Only four days into the new year, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner says his office has responded to two suicides. Wednesday afternoon, the Southwest Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition met to discuss ways to tailor treatment in order to prevent more deaths.

There are several groups and avenues in the community to reach out to if one is dealing with thoughts or feelings of suicide. One of those is the Southwest Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition, a group made of religious leaders, mental health professionals, law enforcement agencies and community citizens whose mission is to stop suicide before it happens.

If you are contemplating suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273- 8255. There is also a local line, 812-422-1100.

