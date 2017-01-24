Sugary Drink Tax Proposed in Illinois

Illinois lawmakers are considering a proposal to tax sugary drinks.

It’s part of Senate Bill 9, known as the Sugar Sweetened Beverage Tax Act.

Under the measure, any drink with 5 grams of sugar or more, would be taxed one cent per ounce.

Part of the money would go to the tax compliance and administration fund. The rest would be put into the General Fund.

If approved, the tax would bring in about $650 million a year. Several large cities have passed similar measures.

