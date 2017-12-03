The Sudden Arrival of Winter

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY:

After partly cloudy skies Wednesday, few flurries Thursday, snow showers are possible Thursday night-Friday with localized dustings possible. Highs will run near 40 Wednesday & in the 30s Thursday & Friday with lows well down near 20 to the mid 20s. Flurries may occur as far south as northern Georgia on Friday night!

Additional scattered flurries are possible at times Saturday-Sunday with highs in the 30s.

We will be dominated by the polar jet with several disturbances in it bringing some flurries/snow showers. The subtropical jet looks to remain in the southern U.S., but there is increasing potential of phasing of the two jets along the East Coast. This may bring a couple of early season Nor’Easters with heavy snowfall & strong winds to the northeast U.S. during this time.

DECEMBER 11-20:

There are signs of a more intense shot of cold air mid-December with highs in the 20s on a few days with lows in the single digits to low teens. Some snow is possible, but there is no strong response showing high likelihood of heavy snowfall. Jet phasing for big snows looks to occur east & northeast of the Tri-State. The December 5-20 period could be especially cold & snowy in the Northeast U.S., the likes not seen for several Decembers.

DECEMBER 21-26:

A sharp warm-up looks possible as Christmas approaches. However, multiple shots of below to well-below normal temperatures may occur in early to mid January with increasing potential of a couple of winter storms. The subtropical jet looks active & phasing is looking possible.

Chad Evans



