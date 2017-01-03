Home Kentucky Success on the Pitch, OHS Lacrosse Team Receives Grant January 3rd, 2017 Heather Good Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

United States Lacrosse is helping a Tri-State team find success on the pitch and it’s all thanks to a financial grant.

In just its second year, the Owensboro High School Lacrosse team is growing with close to twenty players. The program is getting 20 complete sets of equipment including sticks, gloves, pads and helmets valued at $7,000 through the grant.

Independence Bank is also donating $800 to help with uniform costs.

Seniors on the team say the grant is helping them focus on performance and growing the sport in Daviess County.

The Owensboro High school Lacrosse team will play eight games this season. The first game of the season will be March 11th at Shifley Park.

