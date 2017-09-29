Subway: Cookie That Cares

Participating SUBWAY restaurants in the Tri-State area have launched the “Cookie that Cares” campaign in an effort to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continue to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

During the promotion, customers can visit participating Tri-State area SUBWAY restaurants through November 5, 2017, and purchase cookies. SUBWAY will donate 25 percent of total cookie sales to St. Jude. SUBWAY customers can also donate directly to the cause at any participating restaurant until November 11th.

No family pays St. Jude for anything – not for treatment, travel, housing or food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

This is the first year that SUBWAY has supported St. Jude through the “Cookie that Cares” campaign.

For more information, please visit www.stjude.org.

