Substitute Teacher Facing Strangulation Charges Bonds Out Of Jail

A substitute teacher at Sharon Elementary School in Newburgh is no longer allowed to teach at the school. Margaret Shively, 61, was arrested Friday, but has since bonded out.

Shively is facing charges of strangulation and battery of a person under 14 years old with bodily injury.

This incident remains under investigation by the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Shively has been removed from her substitute teaching position permanently.

