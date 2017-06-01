Home Indiana Submissions Being Accepted for Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest June 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is accepting submissions for the 10th annual Indiana Agriculture photo contest. This annual event was created to showcase the hard work and contributions made by Hoosier farmers. The contest is open to the general public, and the winning photographs will be featured in a ceremony at the 2017 Indiana State Fair.

Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital form and each photo must have an entry form. Entries will be accepted through June 30th. All photos have to be taken in the Hoosier state by residents.

Participants are encourages to submit pictures that reflect a wide range of agriculture. Categories can be entered under the following:

– Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s natural beauty with photos of landscapes, water and wildlife.

– Agritourism: This category includes seasonal and agricultural destinations, orchards, wineries, farmers’ markets and produce photos.

– Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber engaged in farming/agricultural activities.

– On the Farm: Every building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm can be included.

Winners will have their photos featured in the Office of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis. They will also be special guests during the Celebration of Agriculture on Thursday, August 17th from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Normandy Barn during the Indiana State Fair.

For more information, visit Indiana Department of Agriculture.

