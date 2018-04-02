Home Indiana Submissions Being Accepted For 2018 STEM Team Competition April 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Students around Indiana are being encouraged to apply for the 2018 Governor’s STEM Team. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state schools superintendent Jennifer McCormick are offering scholarships for students who win the contest.

This is the second year for the STEM competition. It highlights Indiana’s high school students for their work in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Winning students will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Those winners will be announced in May.

The submission period for the competition opens Monday, and applications and nominations may be submitted online at Governor’s STEM Team Awards . The deadline for nominations is midnight on April 22nd.

