Styled by Heather: Simplifying the Season

The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, but the truth of the matter is they are also the busiest and most stressful as well.

Every year we make a promise to ourselves that we are going to simplify, slow down, but every year we seem to pile on one more Christmas party, one more dinner with friends, and one more must-attend social gathering.

Today, Heather Hanson is here to help by simplifying your holiday wardrobe, selecting transitional pieces that can go straight from work to you being your most fabulous party-ready self.

Traditionally women automatically think dresses when they have holiday soirees to attend.

However, I recommend looking for two piece outfits that give you the stunning look of an evening gown while providing the versatility of going from day to

night and switching up the top or pants to wear to multiple events and still look fresh and fabulous.

This party season is all about pops of color, sparkle, and being chic, elevated, and on point for “going out” destinations, from parties, to the bar, to date night, where you’re looking to turn heads, but not because your circle of friends have seen you in the same tired go-to party dress year after year.

Our first model seems to have that look of versatility and pop of color that is so popular this party season.

Exactly! Missy is wearing a fashion forward ensemble that is very figure flattering, the bell sleeves give a pop of contrasting color that you can play up with

accessories including jewelry, a bright colored handbag and shoes.

You can also highlight that beautiful magenta hue with nail polish and make-up choices.

The split front pants also mimic the bell sleeve making this a very polished look, but you can easily wear these pieces with different tops and bottoms that totally change the look.

And let’s not forget about the guys this holiday season, what are the trends for men?

The fashion trends for men also include bright pops of color, fabrics with a nice sheen or shimmer, and fun with lots of versatility.

Robert’s suit is not only on trend with a beautiful metallic sheen but his choice of dress shirt perfectly compliments Missy’s outfit, making them look well put together without being too matchy matchy.

It looks as though we see some of that sparkle you were speaking of on the next model…very glamorous.

Karen looks very stunning in this cold shoulder top which has just the right amount of rhinestone accents. And, these split front pants really pull the look together. She could easily wear this to a black tie event as well as a cocktail party.

A quick change of the shirt…and she has an entirely different look.

And tell us about this last model.

Justin looks super sharp in this slim-fit dress pant and contrasting black and white geometric print sweater and coordinating jacket.

With a basic black pant and tailored ankle boot, there are numerous ways to switch up this look.

I have to mention when we shopped for this ensemble he ended up getting his sleek ankle boots for FREE using promo codes and discounts!

Now you’re ready to look your best at the holiday parties, and you know I’ll see you there.

