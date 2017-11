Home Kentucky Sturgis Man Arrested for Possession of Meth November 28th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Kentucky

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Sturgis man on drug charges.

Kentucky State troopers pulled over 37 year old Roy Frank Morgan III Tuesday along US 60 East.

Their investigation led to them arresting Morgan on charges of possession of methamphetamine, expired registration and other offenses.

He’s being held in the Union County Jail.

