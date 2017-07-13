Sturgis Bike Rally Brings Bikers Together

The Sturgis Bike Rally is now underway at the Union County Fairgrounds in Sturgis, Ky. It’s an event that’s not to be missed for many who love motorcycles and a bit of debauchery.

“You’ll have people walking around in dress shirts like you,” John Bowman said, decked in a costume that showed lots of skin, “to less than I have on.” Bowman had modern take on Davy Crockett with a loin cloth pelt.



Being with this community of liberated motorcyclists serves in stark contrast to the stress of daily life.

“Just very relaxing. Let go, no stress, good times, good friends,” Bowman said when asked how joining the action in Sturgis makes him feel.



The food is nothing to shy away from. Vendors served everything from corn dogs to Philly cheese steaks. Some people even took a bite on the wild side, eating alligator bites.

People at the rally take beer very seriously. In just one night, the beer stand expects to go through sixty cases of Bud Light, fifty cases of Miller Light and ten cases of Bud Light and Coors.



Setting up takes a bit of preparation. “We’ve gotta get this all ready. We’ve gotta get beer orders in. We’ve gotta get food orders in. We’ve gotta get vendors set up. We’ve gotta get parking set up. It is a lot of work,” Beth McDowell, who was operating the beer stand, said.



Robert Smith joined the motorcycle rally from Madisonville. Dressed as a vampire complete with fangs and cat eyes, he said his costume didn’t happen overnight.

“The character, as far as they call me wizard, just sort of grew over time. I grew the tail,” Smith said. “Can you see my eyes?” Smith said as he showed off his vertical irises. “That’s my rally eyes. That’s the intent. Ice breaker.”

T.J. Shamon has been going to motorcycle rallies for years. He travels the country selling his sunglasses and bandanas. He said his wife trusts him on the road because he’s focused on the motorcycles.

“One of the things I saw was a Russian motorcycle – a Ural – that had a side car, that had an American tail, an American military side car tail piece,” Shamon said when asked about his favorite motorcycle that he’s seen over the years.



For Jason Downs, who was visiting Sturgis from New Hampshire, the focus was on the bike he was riding.



“This is actually Vin Diesel’s, one of Vin Diesel’s bikes. One of the eleven that he has,” Downs said. “We just did some service on it.”

“He has eleven bikes, a couple places in Tennessee. One of his caretakers brought it by and we put a battery in and got it running for him. We’re taking it for a little test spin right now.”

If you plan to go to the rally, it will be going on until Saturday night on July 16th. Keep in mind no one under twenty-one is allowed.

