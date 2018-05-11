Home Indiana Study Shows Visitors Prefer Airbnb Instead Of Hotels During Commencement Season May 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Airbnb released data that indicates a great economic impact of home sharing during college commencement ceremonies across Indiana.

1,300 visitors stayed at an Airbnb in Bloomington during commencement times, which is the largest amount of traffic the platform in Bloomington has ever seen.

Locally, 310 visitors stayed at an Airbnb in Evansville for USI’s commencement, which is the biggest number in customers Airbnb has seen in the city as well.

Hotels often sell out this time of year due to the amount of parents attending their children’s commencement ceremonies. With that amount of influx comes an unfortunate amount of hotel price gouging, which the recent rise of home sharing has made it so the gouging is beginning to decrease.

Throughout the state, local Airbnb hosts are expanding their lodging capacities while offering affordable rates for families that are in town visiting their loved ones.

Hotel price gouging is no stranger to the city of Bloomington. They’re so familiar with it, that IU’s commencement website has began warning visitors about what hotels do to customers around this time.

“By expanding lodging capacity and helping to welcome additional guests during these major events, home sharing facilitates significant economic activity for communities with large universities,”

said Will Burns, Airbnb policy director.

For these communities, college commencements usher in a large amount of people to their respective cities Airbnb’s. This recent trend comes after Governor Eric Holcomb signed a new law that protects Indiana’s home sharing community by setting state standards for short-term rentals.

