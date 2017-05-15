44News | Evansville, IN

Study Shows the Rising Impact of the Opioid Epidemic on the Hoosier State

May 15th, 2017 Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health has new information on the rising impact of the opioid epidemic on the Hoosier state. The Department of Health released profiles of every county.

A nearly 60% increase in non-fatal emergency room visits due to opioid overdoses from 2011 to 2015 statewide.

The study also noted increases in Hepatitis C rates statewide along with an increase in soft tissue infections often associated with drug use.

For the full report, visit County Profiles of Opioid Use and Related Outcomes.

