Home Illinois Study Shows Illinois Ready For Natural Disaster, Kentucky Is Not July 21st, 2018 Warren Korff Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

A new study says Illinois is one of the most prepared states for a natural disaster, but Kentucky is one of the least prepared. Indiana falls somewhere in the middle.

The study by Gold Eagle ranked the states based on various factors such as the size of the state’s emergency management budget, reaction to previous disasters, reliability of infrastructure, and the chances a disaster will hit.

The survey found Iowa is the most prepared state for a natural disaster. Illinois ranked 5th on the list, Indiana 21st, and Kentucky ranked 48th. The study found Texas to be the least prepared state for a natural disaster.

The full study can be found by clicking here to visit the Gold Eagle website.

Gold Eagle is a distributor of small engine and marine products.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments