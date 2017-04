Home Kentucky Study Shows High Stress for State of Kentucky April 10th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky is leading as one of the most stressed-out states in the nation.

Wallet Hub has researched job security, salary, and access to health care and ranked the state as the 5th most stressed-out place to live in the United States.

Something that stood in the study was the lack of sleep Kentucky residents are receiving. This factor can lead to anxiety.

