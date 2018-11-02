Study Says Productivity Dips During Lack of Daylight
A new survey shows that the sun isn’t the only thing that goes down around this time of year.
Nearly 74% of Americans say their productivity decreases due to lack of daylight, according to a just-released survey.
YouGov. conducted the surveyed a total of 2,239 Americans and the key takeaways can be seen below:
- 74% of Americans say the amount of daylight affects their productivity
- 34% of Americans say the amount of daylight significantly affects their productivity
- 78% of Americans say the amount of daylight influences their mood
- 73% of Americans say the amount of daylight influences their sleep
People will need to turn their clocks back an hour on November 4th.