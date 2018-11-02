Home Illinois Study Says Productivity Dips During Lack of Daylight November 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

A new survey shows that the sun isn’t the only thing that goes down around this time of year.

Nearly 74% of Americans say their productivity decreases due to lack of daylight, according to a just-released survey.

YouGov. conducted the surveyed a total of 2,239 Americans and the key takeaways can be seen below:

74% of Americans say the amount of daylight affects their productivity

34% of Americans say the amount of daylight significantly affects their productivity

78% of Americans say the amount of daylight influences their mood

73% of Americans say the amount of daylight influences their sleep

People will need to turn their clocks back an hour on November 4th.

Comments

comments