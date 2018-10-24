Home Indiana Study says Majority of Hoosiers Approve President Trump October 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A new study has reveled that a majority of Indiana residents approve President Trump.

This information is according to preliminary results of the Old National Bank/Ball State University 2018 Hoosier Survey.

In the telephone survey of 604 adult Hoosiers, 53% approved of the job Trump is doing as president, compared to only 39% who disapproved.

“These survey results add to the evidence that the president’s approval is beginning to rebound, just in time for the midterm elections,” said Chad Kinsella, a political science professor and survey analyst at the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State, which conducts the annual public opinion survey.

Kinsella also says the survey indicates that Trump’s approval depends on a respondent’s party.

“President Trump has great support among Republicans, with 92% approving, more tepid support among independents, with 46% approval, and little support among Democrats, with only 11% approving.”

