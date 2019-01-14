Home Illinois Study Ranks Kentucky as Worst State to Retire In January 14th, 2019 Mitch Angle Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Wallet Hub has released a study on the best and worst states to retire in the country, and one state in our area landed on the bottom spot.

Indiana ranked the 34th worst state to retire in, while Illinois faired a little better ranking at 28th.

Kentucky, however, ranked the worst state in the U.S. to retire in coming in at number 50.

The study compared the 50 states across three dimensions to determine their rank. Affordability, quality of Life, and health care were the key elements that were looked at.

According to the study, Florida ranked as the best state for retirees.

Click here too read the study in its entirety.

Comments

comments