Study Ranks Indiana Near Bottom for Women’s Economic Status

Indiana is barely making the grade when it comes to the economic status of Hoosier women.

That’s according to a new report from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

The report gives Indiana an overall “D” grade in that category for the third year in a row.

Indiana is also dead last when it comes to work and family, according to the study.

The report considers six areas including employment and earnings, poverty and opportunity and reproductive rights.

The Indiana Republican Party National Committee says the report is one-sided and doesn’t represent the true economic environment for Hoosier women.

