Study Finds Indiana Voucher Students Fall Behind in Math Scores

A study shows Indiana kids who move from public to private schools actually see a dip in their math scores. That study analyzed the outcomes of the state’s school voucher program.

Indiana offered more than $146 million in vouchers to more than 34,000 students statewide last year.

Math scores on average dipped during the first three years after transferring to a private school, but after four years, students saw their math scores rise in comparison to their counterparts in public schools.

The study also found that kids enrolled in Catholic schools scored noticeably higher than kids at public schools.

Researchers from Notre Dame and the University of Kentucky analyzed numbers out from the State Department of Education to get those findings. They also found that there were no inconsistencies between students based on race or gender.

