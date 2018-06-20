Home Indiana Study Finds Farmers Suicide Rate Higher Than Veterans June 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

According to a recent study, farmers have twice the suicide rate compared to veterans. Experts believe the increased cost of living is a contributing factor.

Many farmers say it’s more difficult to make ends meet. Between 2011 to 2014, the average net income from agriculture was nearly $105 billion.

Since 2016, that number has dropped roughly 45 percent at $62 billion. Since most farms are family owned experts believe that can add to the stress. Experts say there are few things to watch out for when it comes to your friends and family in agriculture.

Associate Professor of Psychology at Purdue University Doug Samuel says, “Some of the softer signs would be things like feelings of hopelessness, feelings like things aren’t going to get better, and feeling like there’s a real burden on other people.”

A bill passed Congress this year creating a pilot program allowing for free behavioral health support and suicide prevention for people in the agriculture business.

While Indiana does not have a bill like this in place just yet several other states have adopted similar bills to ensure the well-being of farmers and ranchers.

