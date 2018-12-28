Study Approved for Improvements to Gibson County Jail

A study that aims to provide assistance to needs at the Gibson County jail has been approved.

This approval happened on December 27th in a Gibson County Commissioners Meeting where a $10,000 jail feasibility study was given the go-ahead with Rosser Judicial Group.

The Commissioners believe that recent felony sentencing reforms have led to hardships on Indiana county jails, including Gibson’s and that the problems of under staffing and overcrowding need to be studied and addressed.

The 6 month study will help provide a needs assessment, a master plan, and projected needs for the facility.

