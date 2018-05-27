44News | Evansville, IN

In Studio: OCU Softball Reflects on Nationals

May 27th, 2018 Central

Now that the Oakland City softball team has had time to digest its trip to the NCCAA Softball World Series, 44Sports brought them in studio for a sit-down.

Senior and North High School grad Shay Harrington, freshman and Memorial High School grad Breanna Scheberle, and freshman and Central grad Lauren Stone all shared their experiences at Nationals.

The group said the team is close-knit and getting to play the best competition in the world only made them stronger.

*VIDEO NOTE – The last graphic should say that Breanna Scheberle is a freshman, but it was accidentally made to say she was a senior*

