Students Visit New Medical Center

“Honestly it’s, I feel like it’s even nicer than what I imagined,” says medical student, Suzanne Leach.

Thursday morning marked the grand opening of the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences.

“You can tell a lot of different people kind of put thoughts into it, and just when we were up in the lab earlier you know things I never thought of, I’m like, oh that’s going to be great that we can use that,” says Leach. Many people worked for several years to make this vision a reality.

“Well you know, it’s a collaboration of you know Indiana University and the University of Southern Indiana and the University of Evansville and Dr. Steven Becker is kind of the overall architect for the last seven years as he guided it to fruition,” says Bill Stone, CEO of SS&C.

Medical students say this collaboration will give them much more than just a new building.

“We are going to learn from one another, I think, and then this space that’s been provided is going to allow even more of that,” says medical student, Robbie Graninger.

At the Stone Family Center’s Dedication, Bill Stone and his wife were recognized as the lead donors for their 15 million dollar contribution. Stone says he wants to help improve health outcomes for those in Southern Indiana. Even though he no longer lives in the tri-state area, he still has ties here.

“I’m a native of Evansville, and my wife is, and our families are here and you know healthcare is so important to all of us. Right? So that what you are trying to do is have a healthier population, which allows you to have more economic activity and be able to do great things,” says Stone.

Comments

comments