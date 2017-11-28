Home Indiana Evansville Students at USI Radio Station Win Seven Awards November 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Students at the University of Southern Indiana are receiving seven awards for their role at the school’s student-run radio station, 95.7 The Spin. They received their awards in the 2017 College Broadcasters, Incorporated (CBI) National Student Production Awards at the national convention in San Antonio, Texas.

USI had the most finalists of any school in the country. The competition featured over 850 entries in 25 categories and consisted of content created by campus media outlets and for class credit.

Students receiving awards from CBI include:

Christie York – First Place in “Best Audio Newscast”

Jevin Redman ’17 – First Place in “Best Audio Sports Play-by-Play”

Tyler Cooper ’17 – First Place in “Best Audio DJ”

Brandon Mendel and Tyler Cooper ’17 – First Place in “Best Station Imaging (Audio and Video)”

Colin McDuffee and Riley Cornett – Third Place in “Best Audio DJ”

Brandon Mendel – Third Place in “Best Audio Station Promo” and Third Place in “Best Video Documentary/Public Affairs”

For more information, visit 95.7 The Spin.

