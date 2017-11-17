Home Indiana Evansville Students Transform into Famous Faces for Annual Living Wax Museum November 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Christian School students are transforming into various famous faces for the annual Living Wax Museum. Third, fourth, and fifth grade students dressed as wax figures of famous Hoosiers, authors, and historical fiction characters.

Each student has prepared an exhibit, and will “come to life” at the click of a mouse so visitors can learn about who they are.

The kids have been working hard for weeks learning research, writing, and communication skills.

Kim Allen, Media Specialist, said, “They do a lot of research. We partner with teachers, and we help them research, learn research skills in the library. They use their tech classes to create their little name tags, and then for a lot of them it’s their very first research report. So not only do they write the report, they learn how to really bring that down into a little speech, and then do their boards.”

Evansville Christian School teachers say this is something the kids look forward to every year.

