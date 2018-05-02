Students Thank Honor Flight Veterans

More than 1,000 pieces of mail are being sorted for Honor Flight Veterans. Volunteers at the American Red Cross sorted through mail and pictures sent in by family, schools, scouts, and other groups.

Each veteran will receive a large envelope of mail on the flight home and another envelope at the welcome home parade.

Lisa Schaffer volunteered in honor of her father, they both were on the last honor flight in October.

“It was just he had no idea, it was so cool, we each wrote him a personal note, each one of our family members did, plus he got a lot of cool cards and drawings from the kids which he really, really enjoyed as much as anything.”

Students from Oakhill Elementary sent in more than 1200 pieces of mail for the veterans.

