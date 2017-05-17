Home Kentucky Students and Teachers Pay Respects to Fallen Classmate in Owesnboro May 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Students and teachers were out at Tamarack Elementary school in Owensboro to honor a fallen classmate. Kalie Stiles was a third grader at Tamarack Elementary. She passed away over the weekend after battling a rare heart defect that she was born with.

One of the stops along Kalie’s funeral procession was Tamarack Elementary School. Her classmates and teachers lined up to pay their final respects to the little girl they say they will miss so much.

Staff members and students wore special, purple monogrammed shirts in Kalie’s honor because that was Kalie’s favorite color.

