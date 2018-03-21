Home Indiana Evansville Students Take Steps to Rally For School Safety March 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Rallies are planned across the country this weekend including in Indianapolis as students are uniting and demanding lawmakers listen. This comes after a deadly school shooting in Florida last month. Student activists say the school walkouts a week ago were a warm-up for what they hope to accomplish Saturday.

National organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action are helping lead the events with funding and resources. Student organizers in Indianapolis hope the message outside the Statehouse isn’t overshadowed by politics.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick says, “Students are passionate about their beliefs and I think it`s a great teachable moment so we always work with the students to say one we want to keep you safe and two we want you to do it in a respectful manner.”

The rally begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Statehouse.

