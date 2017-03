Home Indiana Evansville Students Take Part in Annual Tri-State Science Fair at USI March 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Some of the brightest minds are taking part in the annual Tri-State Science Fair at USI. This is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students had the chance to create and present projects of their own.

Plus, students from a number of schools came to the fair to view the projects and learn from their peers.

The awards ceremony will be held in Mitchell Auditorium in USI’s Health Professions Center at 6:30 p.m.

