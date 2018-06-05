Students From Sycamore Services Visit 44News

44News was able to play host to a special group of teenagers.

Students at Sycamore Services visited 44News for much of the morning. The teenagers learned about various aspects of the TV business including sales, master control, production, and news.

The students were able to watch as crews prepared for 44News at Noon, then they were able to see the broadcast as it went our live. The students joined Anchor Lauren Leslie and Meteorologist Jackie Brown to say good-bye at the end of the show.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments