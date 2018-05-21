Home Indiana Students Staying Active By Running One Mile Along Newburgh Riverfront May 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

Students at Newburgh Elementary School get an end of year reminder about the importance of staying active. More than 670 students and teachers took part in a one-mile run this morning along the Newburgh riverfront. Teachers say it’s something students have been working toward since the start of the school year.

Newburgh Elementary Principal Kurt Kodel says, “This event is great for goal setting. We start working with the students early on and have them build up to this distance. Yes, we have a timer, but it’s all about them setting their own personal goal and personal best.”

The run finished at Edgewater Grille.

