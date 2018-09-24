Home Indiana Students Start Petition for Harrison College Investigation September 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Kentucky

Harrison College students are seeking signatures to charge the CEO and President of the former college.

Craig Pfannenstiehl, President and CEO of Harrison College, announced the closure of the school via email on September 15th.

Since then, students have been displaced with some saying they will not be receiving money they paid for the fall semester back.

An online petition has started with the purpose of gaining support for a criminal investigation of Pfannemstiehl.

The petition can be seen by clicking here.

