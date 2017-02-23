Home Kentucky Henderson Students to Showcase Talent at Arts Fest in Henderson County February 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Art…drama…dance…speech…music…Henderson County School’s upcoming Arts Fest allows kids to showcase their talents. Elementary, middle, and high school students will come together to do that. It will be this Saturday at the Preston Fine Arts Center.

There will be afternoon dance performances that will take place in the lobby of the Preston Fine Arts Center. Artwork will also be displayed throughout the Fine Arts Center between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Schedule of Events

HCS Music & Drama Programs Performances Located in the Theatre

12:30 p.m. – South Heights Elementary Ensemble

12:50 p.m. – Bend Gate Elementary Ensemble

1:10 p.m. – Niagara Elementary Ensemble

1:30 p.m. – Chandler Elementary Ensemble

1:50 p.m. – Jefferson & E. Heights Elementary Ensemble

2:10 p.m. – Cairo & Spottsville Elementary Ensemble

2:30 p.m. – SMS & NMS Combined 6th Grade Choir

2:45 p.m. – South Middle School Band

3:15 p.m. – North Middle School Concert Band

3:45 p.m. – HCHS Chamber Choir

4:15 p.m. – HCHS Wind Ensemble

5:00 p.m. – Drama Department Performances

