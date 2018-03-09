Students Showcase Science Fair Projects At USI

Students from kindergarten through twelfth grade had a chance to showcase there scientific talents. The 10th annual Tri-State Science and Engineering Fair was held at the University of Southern Indiana.

Chemistry, physics, astronomy, earth and environmental sciences were just some of the categories featured. Today was the last day of the two-day fair.

Students received community recognition and were judged by people in a variety of fields.

Winners will be announced in an award ceremony in the new teaching theater at USI on Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

