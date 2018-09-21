Home Indiana Students Seeking New Options After Harrison College Closure September 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

More details are emerging from Harrison College’s abrupt closure last weekend. Marion County officials say the school sold its property in downtown Indy 17 days before telling students it was shutting down

Students were still taking classes when they heard the news. Now they’re scrambling to find alternative education plans.

And even though 11 other schools have come forward to help many students say they’re broke and can’t afford to transfer.

A company called Milhaus bought the Harrison College building and parking lot for $6.3 million.

They plan to turn it into an apartment complex.

Comments

comments