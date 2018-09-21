44News | Evansville, IN

Students Seeking New Options After Harrison College Closure

Students Seeking New Options After Harrison College Closure

September 21st, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

More details are emerging from Harrison College’s abrupt closure last weekend. Marion County officials say the school sold its property in downtown Indy 17 days before telling students it was shutting down

Students were still taking classes when they heard the news. Now they’re scrambling to find alternative education plans.

And even though 11 other schools have come forward to help many students say they’re broke and can’t afford to transfer.

A company called Milhaus bought the Harrison College building and parking lot for $6.3 million.

They plan to turn it into an apartment complex.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.