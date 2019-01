Home Kentucky Students Return to School After Bomb Threat January 16th, 2019 MacLeod Hageman Kentucky

Two female juveniles are in custody after a bomb threat at one Tri-State middle school.

Madisonville police were called to Browning Springs Middle School on West Arch Street at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday.

Students and teachers evacuated the school while authorities investigated the building.

Authorities say the threat was a hoax, and everyone was let back inside.

