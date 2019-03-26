Students Ready to Cheer on USI in Elite Eight

University of Southern Indiana students are getting excited to see the Men’s Basketball team play at the Ford Center for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.

“It’s the talk of campus, everyone has been talking about it for the past week” says Hairo Rivas, a freshman at USI.

This is school’s 4th time to make it this far in the tournament.

William Haas is a senior at USI and says “these past years I’ve been at USI, the sports programs have just been making such strides that it doesn’t surprise me. The fact that our basketball team is doing this well is not a shock.”

This is the second time the Ford Center has played host to the Elite Eight games.

Matthew Kreutzer, a senior at USI and Archie’s Army President, says “it’s phenomenal to have this game at home because the USI community has been needing an opportunity like this to really boost up our Men’s Basketball team. This is a really unique opportunity for a team to go this far in the tournament and to have this game home can’t do anything but help them do as well as they can.”

The school is rallying together to get the house packed to support the team they love. Especially the student pep squad, Archie’s Army, who is ready to yell as loud as they can as they cheer on the screaming eagles.

“We are going to try to load up the Ford Center with as many USI faculty, staff, students, and local community as we can to really boost up our students for the basketball team and get a victory” says Kreutzer.

Haas says “I know USI’s going to show up.”

Students are counting down the hours until the doors open. USI is giving a free ticket to the first 500 students that show up to the game.

“Let’s see if we get this win, I think we will” says Rivas.

Tip off is at 6 pm at the Ford Center where they will face West Texas A&M.

